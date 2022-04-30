April 30. Today's Birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of April, Kazinform reports.

– Kazakh painter and watercolorist, people’s painter of Kazakhstan, merited worker of art.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Omsk studio for the Kazakh youth at the Vrubel Omsk Art Industrial College.

In 1928, he took part in the first mobile exhibition of Kazakh art. In 1939, he organized the Kazakh traditional dance ensemble at the Kazakh State Philharmonic.

The major subject of his paintings was romantic monumental landscape. He is widely known as a folklorist, ballet master, director, and actor.

He starred in a number of films. Aubakir Issmailov was the first Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan. He is believed to be one of the founders of Kazakh professional painting school.

– critic, literary scholar, translator, TV playwright, Statesman and public figure.

Born in Ayaguz city, Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He authored a monograph, a number of TV plays. He also translated some works into Kazakh.

– officer of the high-level command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, General-Major.

Born in Tashkent city, he graduated from the Kolomenskoye higher artillery command school, Vystrel higher officers’ courses, Frunze Military Academy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

– academician of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chyhyryn, Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine, he graduated form the Kirov Kazakh State University, KIMEP.

– member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Mongolia, she graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

She took up her current post in March 2016.