April 30. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazinform’s Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan’s history on April 30.

EVENTS

1945 - Lieutenant Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev and the Red Army soldier Grigory Bulatov raise the flag of the Soviet Union atop the Reichstag building on April 30, 1945. In May 2007, Russia’s Institute of military history officially confirms this historical fact.

2012– Taraz-based taekwondo coach Ruslan Ismazov patents a new team game called 'Ordabasy'.

2013 – The Republican Research Center of Neurosurgery obtains the most prestigious JCI accreditation.

2013 - Kazakhstani Olga Korenchuk wins gold for her photograph called Doroga nomadov (Nomads’ road) in the Special topics nomination at the annual photo contest in Austria. Her works are exhibited and have won diplomas at 120 international expositions in Argentine, the U.S., Pakistan and other countries. Olga’s personal exhibitions are held in Kazakhstan, Romania, Estonia, and Lithuania.

2014 – KazEOSat-1, the first earth remote sensing satellite, from the Kourou space center at 7:35 am Astana time.

2015- The National Commission for Modernization under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established in order to further implement institutional reforms, modernize the Kazakh society and the country. The commission has a consultative council comprised of Kazakhstani and foreign experts.

2018– Kazakhstani schoolboy Dinmukhammed Tulendinov becomes world chess champion in U7 age category.

2018 – The presentation of a book about outstanding Kazakh poet and writer Magzhan Zhumabayev takes place at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

2019– The Embassy of Croatia is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

2021 – Kazakhstani inventor Damir Nukezhanov and his students unveil a unique bracelet-helper for visually impaired people.



