    April 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 April 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 30.

    DATES

    International Sculpture Day is marked on every year on the last Saturday in April. It raises awareness, appreciation, and enjoyment of sculpture.

    World Veterinary Day is held on April 30 to celebrate veterinarians, their work and their impact.

    International Jazz Day observed on April 30 raises awareness in the international community of the virtues of jazz as a force for peace, unity, dialogue and enhanced cooperation among people. The day was established by UNESCO in 2011 at the initiative of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly.

    EVENTS

    1945 – Lieutenant Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev and Red Army soldier Grigory Bulatov are then the first to raise the flag over the Reichstag.

    2014 – A solemn ceremony of opening of the honorary department Kazakhstan’s path and Nursultan Nazarbayev at Kodolányi János University of Applied Sciences in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

    2014 – The first Kazakh remote Earth sensing satellite KazEOSat-1 is launched from the Guiana Space Centre at 7:35 am Astana time.

    2015 – The National Commission for Modernization is set up under the President of Kazakhstan.

    2018 – Kazakh student Dinmukhammed Tulendinov becomes the world’s chess champion (U7).

    2018 – The presentation of the book about the Kazakh poet and writer Magzhan Zhumabayev takes place in the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris as part of the international forum.

    2019 – The Croatian Embassy is opened in Nur-Sultan city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
