April 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 30.

EVENTS

1945 - Lieutenant Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev and Red Army soldier Grigoriy Bulatov are the first to raise the Soviet flag over the Reichstag building. On May 7, 2007, the Institute of War History of Russia officially confirmed that Lieutenant of the 150th Rifle Regiment of the 3rd Assault Army of the 1st Belorussian Front Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev hoisted the flag over the Reichstag on April 30, 1945. Historian Bulat Assanov handed over the document certifying this fact to the Central Museum.

2010 - An opening ceremony of Kazakhstan's National Pavilion at the Shanghai EXPO-2010 takes place. The pavilion with the area of 1,240 square meters was divided into 8 thematic.

2010 - A presentation of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev's books titled Kazakhstan's Way and In the Heart of Eurasia translated into the Mongolian language is held in the Mongolian Academy of Sciences in Ulaanbaatar.

2013 - JSC Republican Research Centre of Neurosurgery is accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI).

2013 - Olga Korenchuk of Almaty wins a gold medal at the annual TRIERENBERG SUPER CIRCUIT in Special Theme nomination.

2014 - «Kazakhstan's Way and Nursultan Nazarbayev» Department is opened at the Kodolányi János University of Applied Sciences in Hungarian city of Székesfehérvár.

2014 - On April 30, 2014 at 07:35 Astana time, Vega carrier rocket with Kazakhstan's remote sensing satellite is launched from Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana.

2015 - The National Commission for Modernization is established in Kazakhstan for the implementation of institutional reforms, further modernization of Kazakhstan society and the country.

2018 - Kazakhstan’s Dinmukhammed Tulendinov becomes the world chess champion in the under-seven category.

2018 - The UNESCO Headquarters hosts a presentation about outstanding Kazakh poet and writer Magzhan Zhumabayev.

2019 - The Embassy of Croatia opens in Nur-Sultan.



