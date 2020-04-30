April 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 30.

International Jazz Day is an International Day declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2011 «to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.» It is celebrated annually on April 30. The idea came from jazz pianist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock. Jazz Day is chaired by Hancock and the UNESCO Director-General. The celebration is recognized on the calendars of both UNESCO and the United Nations.

1945 - In May 2007, Russia's Institute of military history officially confirms Lieutenant Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev was the first to raise the flag of the Soviet Union atop the Reichstag building on April 30, 1945. The document confirming this historical fact was handed to the Central Museum in Almaty by Candidate of Science (History) Bulat Assanov.

2010 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's books Kazakhstan's way and In the heart of Eurasia translated into Mongolian were presented at the Academy of Science in Ulan Bator in Mongolia. The books were donated to the State Library of Mongolia and libraries of local universities.

2012 - The Taraz taekwondo coach Ruslan Ismazov patents a new team game called Ordabasy.

2013 - Republican Scientific Center for Neurosurgery receives the Certificate of Accreditation of the Joint Commission International (JCI).

2013 - Kazakhstani Olga Korenchuk wins gold for her photograph called Doroga nomadov (Nomads' road) in the Special topics nomination at the annual photo contest in Austria. Her works were exhibited and won diplomas at 120 international expositions in Argentine, the U.S., Pakistan and other countries. Olga's personal exhibitions were held in Kazakhstan, Romania, Estonia, and Lithuania.

2014 - A Department of «Kazakhstan's Way and Nursultan Nazarbayev» is unveiled at the Kodolanyi Janos University of Applied Sciences in Hungary.

2018 - Dinmukhammed Tulendinov of Kazakhstan becomes the world chess champion in the age category up to 7 years.

2018 - A book about the outstanding Kazakh poet and writer Magzhan Zhumabayev is presented at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris in the framework of the international forum «The Revival of Identity and Cultural Heritage: Turkic language from the Past to the Future».

2019 - The Embassy of Croatia is unveiled in Nur-Sultan.



