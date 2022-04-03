Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 3. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 April 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of April.

NAMES

photo

Amangeldy Imanov (1873-1919) - people's hero, 1916 national and liberation rebel leader.

He was born in today's Amangeldy district, Kostanay region in a poor family.

Amangeldy Imanov gained a reputation as a leader of the national and liberation fight of peasant masses.

photo

Kenzhegali Myrzhykbai (1953) - opera chamber and concert performer, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Ayaguz city, East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Tulebayev Musical College, Alma-Ata Conservatory, Leningrad Conservatory, Zhurgenov Academy of Art.

Over the years of his creative work, the singer toured 15 countries, 15 Russian cities, and 15 Kazakh regions.

photo

Yulia Engel (1982) - member of the Accounts Committee.

Born in Petropavlovsk city, North Kazakhstan region, she received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, and graduated from the Moscow Modern Humanitarian Academy.

She took up her recent post in June 2021.

photo

Nurkisa Dauyeshov (1985) - Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, and gained his master's degree from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2019.

photo

Dinara Tlendiyeva (1985) - creative director - chief conductor of the Otyrar sazy orchestra named after Nurgisa Tlendiyev.

Born in Almaty, she graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

She took up her current post in 2009.


