April 3. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 April 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of April.

NAMES

photo

Amangeldy Imanov (1873-1919) is the batyr, organizer of the national liberation uprising of Kazakh people in 1916.

Born in Kostanay region.

In 1938 Amangeldy film was directed by Levin. A district in Kostanay region, streets in many cities of Kazakhstan are named after him, monuments honoring him were unveiled the countrywide.



photo

Kenzhegali Myrzhykbay (1953) is the opera singer, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Tulebayev music college, Alma-Ata Conservatoire, Leningrad Conservatoire, Zhurgenov Academy of Arts.






photo

Nurkissa Daueshov (1985) is the Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire, Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

Has been acting since July 2019.


photo

Dinara Tlendiyeva (1985) is the art director – chief conductor of Tlendiyev Otyrar sazy Orchestra.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

Has been acting since 2009.


