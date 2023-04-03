April 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 3.

EVENTS

2009 - Two postal stamps of the Europe series dated to the International Year of Astronomy are cancelled in Almaty city.

2010 – The Public Fund Social Consortium of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan founds the Theater of Nations of Kazakhstan.

2011– The solemn ceremony of opening the street named after former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is held in the Turkish city of Nevşehir.

2012 – Two Kazakhstanis are featured into the Eric Whitacre’s virtual choir.

2014 – The Andrey Kashechkin Cycling Academy, a Kazakhstan Cycling Academy office, is unveiled in Liège, Belgium.

2018 – The Golden Man is showcased as part of the exhibition at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative and Applied and Popular Art in Moscow, Russia.

2019– Kazakhstani Adelaida Pchelintseva sets the new record of the country by clocking the 50m distance in 00.31.81 at the Kazakhstan Swimming Championship in Aktobe.

2021- Honored artist of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Director of the Shymkent City Theater and Ballet Maira Mukhamedkyzy wins the BraVo award in «Most Popular Classical Performer of the Partner Country» nomination.

2022 – Presentation of ‘Famine 1931-1933 in Central Kazakhstan: collection of archive documents and memories’ book is held in Karaganda to honor the memory of those tragic years in the country’s history.



