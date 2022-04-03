April 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 3.

DATES

Geologysts Day is marked on the first Sunday of April according to the decree of the President of October 20, 2011.

On April 3, 1973 the UPC symbol, proposed by IBM to the committee and selected as the industry standard, is currently widely used in retail and other industries and is the most recognized barcode today.

EVENTS

2009 - Two сreative postal stamps of the Europe series dated to the International Year of Astronomy are cancelled in Almaty city.

2010 – The Public Fund Social Consortium of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan established the Theater of Nations of Kazakhstan.

2011 – The solemn ceremony of opening the Street named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place in Nevşehir, Turkey.

2012 – Two Kazakhstanis join the Eric Whitacre’s virtual choir.

2014 – The Andrey Kashechkin Cycling Academy – a Kazakhstan Cycling Academy office - is opened in Liège, Belgium.

2017 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Heydar Aliyev Order.

2018 – The Golden Man – a symbol of Kazakhstan – is displayed as part of the exhibition at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative and Applied and Popular Art in Moscow, Russia.

2019 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

2021 - Honored artist of Kazakhstan, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Director of the Shymkent City Theatre and Ballet Maira Mukhamedkyzy wins the BraVo award in the nomination «Most Popular Classical Performer of the Partner Country».