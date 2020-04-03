April 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 3.

EVENTS

2010 - The Social Consortium of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Non-Governmental Foundation creates the Theater of Nations of Kazakhstan.

2011- A street in Nevşehir, Turkey, is named after the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2012 - Two Kazakhstanis were featured into The Virtual Choir of Eric Whitacre. The Virtual Choir is a worldwide phenomenon. Thousands of singers from all corners of the world record their voices, which are then synchronized and combined into one song.

2014 - A Cycling Academy named after well-known Kazakhstan cyclist Andrey Kashechkin opens its doors in Liege, Belgium. It is a branch of the Kazakhstan Cycling Academy that boasts experienced coaches and state-of-the-art equipment.

2017 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded with Azerbaijan's top award - the Heydar Aliyev Order for his exceptional merits in terms of development of friendly relations and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

2018 - The Golden Man known as a symbol of Kazakhstan is showcased as part of «Heritage of the Great Steppe: Masterpieces of Jewelry» exhibition at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative, Applied and Folk Art in Moscow. The Golden Man was discovered at Saka Burial Mound in Almaty region.

2019 - At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation V.Putin President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev pays an official visit to the Russian Federation.

During the talks, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia reiterated their intention to ensure the effective implementation of the agreements reached in order to further deepen the allied and strategic partnership between the two states, to promote their sustainable development and increase their prestige in the international arena.