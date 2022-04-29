April 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of April.

NAMES

– composer, musicologist, ethnographic researcher of Kazakh songs and kui, writer-historian, conductor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Arts, Professor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, two-time winner of the State Prize, winner of the Shokan Ualikhanov Prize.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Glinka Leningrad Musical College, Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory, post-graduate course at the Leningrad Academy of Art Studies.

Akhmet Zhubanov was the author of scientific works and studies on the history of Kazakh folk music, the life and creative work of people’s singers, dombra players, and composers.

He was one of the founders of Kazakh professional musical art. He recorded and published musical works for dombra, kobyz, and sybyzgy.

– Chairman of the Board of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. High literary courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

He was the author of the Zaman-ai hymn of the Semei-Nevada Anti-Nuclear Movement and a number of popular modern Kazakh songs.

– President of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

She took up her current post in October 1995.

– Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science, famed journalist.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2019.

– President of the State Social Insurance Fund of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Leningrad Order of Lenin and Order of the Labor Red Banner State University, Buketov Karaganda State University, All-Union Financial and Economics Institute.

He took up his current post in January 2019.

– Head of the Culture Department of the city of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Art Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Nurlan Alimzhanov rose to fame after playing the role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the film saga The Way of the Leader made up of four films.

– President of the International Programs Center (Bolashak).

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Nazarbayev University.

He took up his current post in January 2022.