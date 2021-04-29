April 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of April.

NAMES

Composer, musician, ethnographic researcher of Kazakh folk songs and kuis, writer, historian, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Art History, professor, People's Artist of Kazakhstan, two-time Laureate of the State Prize, and Laureate of Shokan Ualikhanov Prize Akhmet ZHUBANOV was born 114 years ago (1913-1968). He was born in Aktobe region and graduated from the Glinka Leningrad Musical College and the Rimskiy-Korsakov Conservatory. He was the one who authored and published the first musical alphabet in the Kazakh language. Zhubanov also established the dombra ensemble which later was transformed into the Kazakh National Instruments Orchestra named after Kurmangazy. Zhubanov will be remembered as one of the founders of the Kazakh professional musical art.

Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Writers Union (since 2018), member of the Commission for the Award of the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation (since 2019) Ulugbek YESDAULETOV was born in 1954 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University where he majored in journalism. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Yesdauletov worked, contributed to and headed many Kazakhstani newspapers. He also served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Public Consent.

President of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan Raushan SARSEMBAYEVA was born in 1956 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Alma-Aty Institute of Economics. She took up her recent post in October 1995.

Journalist, Editor-in-Chief of AIQYN republican social and political newspaper, Nurtore ZHUSSIP was born in 1961 in Kyzylorda region. Apart from AIQYN newspaper, Mr. Zhussup worked at Kyzyl Tu, Egemen Qazaqstan, Zhas Alash, Aq Zhol Qazaqstan, and Astana khabary newspapers. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2019.

President of JSC «State Social Insurance Fund» of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almas KURMANOV was born in 1966 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian universities. Throughout his career he held many posts at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. Prior to joining the State Social Insurance Fund in January 2019 he was Chairman of the Board of Corporate Fund «University Medical Center».

Head of the Culture Department of Nur-Sultan city Nurlan ALIMZHANOV was born in 1984 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he a deputy of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis.

