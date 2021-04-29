Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 29.

    EVENTS

    1936 – The first edition of Vecherniy Almaty newspaper goes out.

    1940 – Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu is premiered at the Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre.

    1992 – Prime Minister of Turkey Süleyman Demirel arrives in Almaty for an official visit. The Turkish PM participates in an official opening of the Embassy of Turkey in Kazakhstan.

    2002 – The National Presidential Council of Kazakhstan is established. The goal of the Council is to develop proposals and recommendations on the key directions of domestic and foreign policy.

    2006 – Memorial Museum of composer, academician Akhmet Zhubanov is unveiled in Almaty.

    2011 – A memorial plate devoted to People's Artist of the USSR, Khalyk Kakharmany, director of the Mukhtar Auezov State Academic Drama Theatre Azerbaijan Mambetov (1932-2009) is unveiled in Almaty. The plate was installed on the house where Azerbaijan Mambetov lived.

    2013 – Film Harmony Lessons directed by Aziz Zhambakiyev is awarded a special jury prize at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

    2016 – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov together with heads of foreign diplomatic missions of China, Kyrgyzstan, deputy FMs of Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participate in a tree-planting ceremony on the SCO Lawn. Idrissov also made a donation of about 100 books of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the library of the SCO Secretariat.

    2017 – The summit of the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA) takes place in Beijing. Nazarbayev University of Kazakhstan joins the AUA bringing together 15 higher educational establishments of the world.

    2019 – The first session of the Association of Military Educational Establishments of CIS member states takes place in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region