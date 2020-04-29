April 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 29.

EVENTS

1911 - Dossor oil field developed by English businessmen begins blowing out. The well blew out for 30 hours and gave 16,700 poods of oil.

1992 - Former Prime Minister of Turkey Süleyman Demirel arrives in Almaty for an official visit. The Turkish PM participated in an official opening of the Embassy of Turkey in Kazakhstan.

2002 - The National Presidential Council of Kazakhstan is established. The goal of the Council is to develop proposals and recommendations on the key directions of domestic and foreign policy.

2006 - Memorial Museum of composer, academician Akhmet Zhubanov is unveiled in Almaty.

2011 - Film Good bye, Gulsary! by Ardak Amirkulov based on Chingiz Aitmatov's story of the same name receives a special prize at the First Iranian Film Festival.

2011 - A memorial plate devoted to People's Artist of the USSR, Khalyk Kakharmany, director of the Mukhtar Auezov State Academic Drama Theatre Azerbaijan Mambetov (1932-2009) is unveiled in Almaty. The plate was installed on the house where Azerbaijan Mambetov lived.

2017 - Top Asian tertiary institutions, including Nazarbayev University, establishes the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA) in Beijing. NU President Shigeo Katsu took part in the inaugurating ceremony. The aim of the Alliance is to address regional and global challenges, related to higher education and economic, scientific and technological development, by strengthening collaboration among member institutions. Universities of Thailand, Hong Kong, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan joined the Alliance.



