    April 28. Today's Birthdays

    28 April 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of April.

    NAMES

    Khalel Adilgereev (1904-1974) – historian, first biographer of Kenesary khan, Second World War veteran.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazan East Pedagogical Institute.

    Khalel Adilgereev worked as the dean, director, department head, associate professor at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. Shymkent Institute of Teachers.

    Yerlan Idrissov (1959) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Unied Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Iceland, and Ireland.

    Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations under the USSR Foreign Ministry, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

    Between 2012 and 2016, he was Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

    He took up his current post in 2017.

    Assylbek Smagulov (1970) – member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.


    Darmen Sadvakassov (1979) – Kazakh chess player.

    Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian University, Dutch Institute for Public Administration, and earned his master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

    Darmen Sadvakassov is the winner of international grandmaster tournaments in Kazakhstan, USA, Indonesia, Yugoslavia, Denmark, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia, and so on. He is the five-time winner of the men’s chess championships of Kazakhstan, medalist of the Asian Men’s Chess Championships.

    Darmen Sadvakassov defeated Viktor Korchnoi and Anatoly Karpov in 2003 and 2004, respectively.


    Yernur Ryssmagambetov (1986) – Chairman of the Board of the AIFC Authority.

    Born in Zhezkazgan city, he graduated from California Technological Institute, University College London.

    He was appointed to his current post in September 2020.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
