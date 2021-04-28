Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 28. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2021, 08:00
April 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of April.

NAMES

Khalel Adilgereyev (1904-1974) is the scientist, historian, participant of the WWII.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Eastern Teacher’s Training Institute.

photo

Yerlan Idrissov (1959) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Iceland, Ireland concurrently.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR MFA, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR MFA.

In 2012-2016 served as the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

Has been acting since 2017.



photo

Assylbek Smagulov (1970) - is the member Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Has been working since last September.

photo

Darmen Sadvakassov (1979) is the Kazakh chess player.

Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian University, Dutch Institute for Public Administration, Carnegie Mellon University, Master’s Degree programme.

Darmen Sadvakasov is a winner of international grand-master tournaments in Kazakhstan, the U.S., Indonesia, Denmark, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia etc., five-time champion of Kazakhstan (2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007), prize winner of Asian Championships, winner of matches against Viktor Korchnoi (2003) and Anatoly Karpov (2004).

photo

Yernur Rysmagambetov (1986) is the CEO of AIFC Authority.

Born in Zhezkazgan is the graduate of the California Institute of Technology, University College London, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Charterholder).

Has been serving since last September.


History of Kazakhstan    Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva