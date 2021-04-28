April 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of April.

Khalel Adilgereyev (1904-1974) is the scientist, historian, participant of the WWII.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Eastern Teacher’s Training Institute.

(1959) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Iceland, Ireland concurrently.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR MFA, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR MFA.

In 2012-2016 served as the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

(1970) - is the member Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Has been working since last September.

(1979) is the Kazakh chess player.

Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian University, Dutch Institute for Public Administration, Carnegie Mellon University, Master’s Degree programme.

Darmen Sadvakasov is a winner of international grand-master tournaments in Kazakhstan, the U.S., Indonesia, Denmark, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia etc., five-time champion of Kazakhstan (2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007), prize winner of Asian Championships, winner of matches against Viktor Korchnoi (2003) and Anatoly Karpov (2004).

(1986) is the CEO of AIFC Authority.

Born in Zhezkazgan is the graduate of the California Institute of Technology, University College London, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Charterholder).

Has been serving since last September.