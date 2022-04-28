April 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 28.

DATES

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is marked on April 28 each year. The day promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

EVENTS

1870 – The first issue of Turkistan uyalayaty newspaper is published in the Kazakh language in Tashkent.

1955 – The construction of the Baikonur Cosmodrome starts in the desert space. The first launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile P-7 constructed by Sergei Korolev took place at the Polygon in May 1957.

2001 – The first space tourist American millionaire Dennis Tito flies to space on the Russian space aircraft Soyuz TM-32 together with astronauts Talgat Mussabayev and Yuri Baturin.

2010 – The memory book about the Kazakh soldiers fought and died in Austria during WW2 is issued for the first time in Austria.

2016 – Former Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Abdrakhmanov and ex-Chargé d'affaires a.i. of Liberia, Ambassador George Patten sign a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Liberia.

2016 – The first member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation join the Astana initiative to create the Islamic Organization for Food Security in Astana.

2016 – The Liaison and Partnership Office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization is opened in Astana.

2017 – The feature film Oralman by Sabit Kurmanbekov wind the prize for the Best Asian Film at the 35th International Film Festival Fajr in Iran.

2018 – The books by Ilyas Yessenberlin The Nomads in English are handed over to the US Congress Library.

2021 – Norwegian news and analytical website Steigan.no publishes the editorial about the Kazakh vaccine against the coronavirus infection writing in detail about the stages of creation and testing of QazVac as well as the comments on the significance of the event.



