    April 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 28.

    EVENTS

    1870 - The first edition of Turkistan Ualayaty Gazeti (Turkistan Vilajet Newspaper) is released in Tashkent. The newspaper шs published twice a month in two languages.

    1955 - Construction of Baikonur cosmodrome starts in a desert area of Kazakhstan. The first phase of the project is completed by May 1957.

    2001 - First space tourist, American millionaire Dennis Tito together with cosmonauts Talgat Mussabayev and Yuri Baturin make a trip into space onboard Soyuz TM-32 from the Baikonur space center.

    2007 - A monument to prominent writer, WWII veteran Kassym Kaissenov is unveiled on his tomb.

    2010 - The National Bank of the Republic Kazakhstan issues a commemorative coin dated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II with a nominal value of 50 tenge.

    2010 - A presentation of the book about Kazakhstani soldiers who died in the territory of Austria in 1941-1945 is organized at the reception hall of the Bank Austria in Vienna. The e-copy of the book is available on the website of the Kazakh Embassy in Austria.

    2016 – Then-Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Abdrakhmanov and George Patten, Charge d'Affairs, a.i.of the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the UN, ink a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    2016 - Five member countries of the Islamic Organization of Cooperation (OIC) - Bangladesh, Qatar, Mozambique, Tajikistan and Cameroon - join Kazakhstan's initiative on establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

    2016 – The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) unveils its office in the Kazakh capital (now Nur-Sultan).

    2017 – ‘Oralman’ drama directed by Sabit Kurmanbekov wins in the Best Asian Film category at the 35th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, Iran.

    2018 - The English version of the trilogy The Nomads by Ilyas Yessenberlin is donated to the U.S. Library of Congress.

    2019 - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded with the Order of Friendship for his contribution to promoting good-neighborly bilateral relations and developing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. The ceremony is held at the House of People's Assembly of the People's Republic of China.

