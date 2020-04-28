April 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 28.

EVENTS

1870 - The first edition of Turkistan Ualayaty Gazeti (Turkistan Vilajet Newspaper) is released in Tashkent. The newspaper was published twice a month in two languages.

1955 - Construction of Baikonur cosmodrome is launched in a desert area of Kazakhstan. The first phase of the project was completed in May 1957.

2001 - First space tourist, American millionaire Dennis Tito together with cosmonauts Talgat Mussabayev and Yuri Baturin make a trip into space onboard Soyuz TM-32 from the Baikonur space center.

2007 - A monument to prominent writer, WWII veteran Kassym Kaissenov is unveiled on his tomb. Kassym Kaissenov (1918-2006) was a well-known organizer of guerilla movement, commander of Chapayev division troops who made daring attacks on enemy in the territory of Ukraine, Moldavia, Romania, Czechoslovakia. He was awarded with the 1st degree orders of the Patriotic War, the Order of Bogdan Khmelnitsky, the Order ‘For Merits', 25 medals of the USSR and Khalyk Kakharmany.

2010 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a commemorative coin dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II with a nominal value of 50 tenge.

2010 - A presentation of the book about Kazakhstani soldiers who died in the territory of Austria in 1941-1945 is held at the reception hall of the Bank Austria in Vienna. The e-copy of the book is available on the website of the Kazakh Embassy in Austria.

2016 - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Abdrakhmanov and George Patten, Charge d'Affairs, a.i.of the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the UN, sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

2016 - Five member countries of the Islamic Organization of Cooperation - Bangladesh, Mozambique, Tajikistan and Cameroon - join Kazakhstan's initiative on establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

2017 - Film «Oralman» directed by Sabit Kurmabekov is awarded as the Best Asian Film at the 35th Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

2018 - The English version of the trilogy The Nomads by Ilyas Yessenberlin is handed over to the U.S. Library of Congress.

2019 - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded with the Order of Friendship for his contribution to promoting good-neighborly bilateral relations and developing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. The ceremony was held at the House of People's Assembly of the People's Republic of China.



