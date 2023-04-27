April 27. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of April.

NAMES

– honored architect of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Architects of Kazakhstan, member of the American Institute of Architects.

Born in Qulja, Xinjiang, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Shukhrat Yussupov took part in the development of many projects and constructions in the cities of Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Satpayev, Zhezkazgan, and Turkestan.

– Director of the Central State Archive of Film Photographic Documents and Sound Recordings of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Moscow State University.

He took up his current post in December 2020.

– President of the Chamber of Auditors of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in November 1993.

– Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Born in Shchuchinsk city, Akmola region, he graduated from the Tselinograd State Pedagogical Institute, Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Between 2019 and 2022, he was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in April 2022.

– commander of the Batys regional command of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kola city, Murmansk region, Russia, he graduated from the Ordzhonikidze Higher Military Command School, National Defense University of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

He took up his current post in September 2020.

– mayor of Taldykorgan city.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communication, Academy of Economics and law, Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.