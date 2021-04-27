April 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of April.

NAMES

Honorary architect of Kazakhstan and member of the Kazakhstan Architects' Union Shukhrat YUSSUPOV was born in 1953 in Kuldzha (territory of China). He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He was part of the teams which designed and constructed many buildings in the cities of Almaty, Astana (now Nur-Sultan), Atyrau, Aktau, Kyzylorda, Zhezkazgan, Turkestan and more.





Director of the Central State Archive of Cinema and Photo Documents of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanai OMAROV was born in 1955 in the city of Alma-Ata (Almaty). He graduated from the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov in 1977. Throughout his professional career, he served as the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, worked at the Presidential Administration, headed JSC «NC «Kazakh News Agency» as well as Kazakhstan Today publishing house. He also served as Chairman of the Board of JSC «RTRC «Qazaqstan», Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and was General Direction of NUR Media Holding. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020.





Chairman of the Council of the Kazakhstan Auditors' Chamber Sapar KOSHKIMBAYEV was born in 1957 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Economy Institute. He took up his recent post in November 1993.





Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat SYZDYKOV was born in 1966 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd State Pedagogic Institute (1991) and the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry (2006). He worked for the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also served at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia in 2002-2010 and 2014-2019. Mr. Syzdykov took up his recent post in March 2019.



