April 27. Today's Birthdays

Alzhanova Raushan
27 April 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of April.

NAMES

Shukhrat YUSSUPOV (1953) - Honorary architect of Kazakhstan and member of the Kazakhstan Architects' Union. He was born 67 years ago in 1953 in Kuldzha (territory of China). He was a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He was part of the teams which designed and constructed many buildings in the cities of Almaty, Astana (now Nur-Sultan), Atyrau, Aktau, Kyzylorda, Zhezkazgan, Turkestan and more.

Zhanay OMAROV (1955) - a state and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born was 65 years ago in the city of Alma-Ata. He graduated from the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov (1977), Moscow State University (1980).

Sapar KOSHKIMBAYEV (1957) - Chairman of the Council of the Kazakhstan Auditors' Chamber. He is a native of Semipalatinsk (now East Kazakhstan) region. He studied Economy at the Alma-Ata Economy Institute.

Marat SYZDYKOV (1966) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 54 years ago in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Tselinograd State Pedagogic Institute (1991) and the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry (2006).


History of Kazakhstan    Birthdays  
