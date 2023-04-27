Go to the main site
    April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 27.

    EVENTS

    1994 – The Abylai khan Fund is founded in Almaty city with Shota Ualikhanov being elected its chairman.

    1996 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign the Joint Statement on the Caspian Sea.

    2000 – The presentation of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) takes place in Almaty.

    2010 – The 1st Congress of teachers of the education systems of the CIS countries is held at the Exhibition Center Korme in Astana.

    2011 – Kazakhstan assumes the TURKPA presidency from Azerbaijan during the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking States.

    2015 – Kazakhstan for the first time celebrates the International Day of Football and Friendship.

    2017 – The medals El korgany, class 1 and 2, are established.

    2017 – Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev announces the establishment of the national prize in the press, radio, and internet journalism Urker.

    2018 – The International Center of Green Technologies and Investment Projects is set up.

    2021 – The International Conference «Gabdulla Tukai and the Turkic world» devoted to the 135th anniversary of the classical port of the Tatar people Gabdulla Tukai takes place.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

