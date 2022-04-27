April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 27.

DATES

International Noise Awareness Day is an annual observance held on the last Wednesday of April. It aims to raise awareness of the effects of noise on the health and welfare of individuals and populations worldwide.

EVENTS

1994 – The Abylai khan Fund is founded in Almaty city with Shota Ualikhanov being elected its Chairman.

1996 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign the Joint Statement on the Caspian Sea.

2000 – The presentation of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) takes place in Almaty.

2010 – The 1st Congress of teachers of the education systems of the CIS countries is held at the Exhibition Center Korme in Astana.

2011 – Kazakhstan receives the chairmanship of the TURKPA from Azerbaijan during the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking States.

2015 – Kazakhstan for the first time celebrates the International Day of Football and Friendship.

2017 – The medals El korgany, class 1 and 2, are established.

2017 – Former Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev announces the establishment of the national prize in the press, radio, and internet journalism Urker.

2019 – The 2nd High-Level Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation takes place in Beijing, China. During the event, then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan nazarbayev delivered his report as an honored guest.

2021 – The International Conference «Gabdulla Tukai and the Turkic world» devoted to the 135th anniversary of the classical port of the Tatar people Gabdulla Tukai takes place.