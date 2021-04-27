Go to the main site
    April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 27.

    EVENTS

    1994 – The Abylai Khan Foundation is organized in Almaty. Shota Valikhanov heads the Foundation.

    1996 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign in Almaty the Joint Statement on the Caspian Sea.

    2000 – The presentation of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia takes place in Almaty.

    2010 – The I Congress of Teachers of CIS member states takes place in Astana bringing together 500 best teachers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    2011 – Azerbaijan passes TURKPA chairmanship over to Kazakhstan at the TURKPA Session.

    2015 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever celebrates the Football and Friendship International Day.

    2017 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev establishes new medals Yel Korgany Defender of the Motherland) I, II degrees.

    2017 – Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev announces new national prize in print media, radio, digital journalism Urker.

    2019 – The 2nd Belt and Road High-Level Forum for International Cooperation takes place in Beijing.

    2020 – Kazakhstan launches special program for assisting Kazakhstani exporters, QAZTRADE accelerator.


