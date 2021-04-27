Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2021, 07:00
April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 27.

EVENTS

1994 – The Abylai Khan Foundation is organized in Almaty. Shota Valikhanov heads the Foundation.

1996 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign in Almaty the Joint Statement on the Caspian Sea.

2000 – The presentation of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia takes place in Almaty.

2010 – The I Congress of Teachers of CIS member states takes place in Astana bringing together 500 best teachers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

2011 – Azerbaijan passes TURKPA chairmanship over to Kazakhstan at the TURKPA Session.

2015 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever celebrates the Football and Friendship International Day.

2017 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev establishes new medals Yel Korgany Defender of the Motherland) I, II degrees.

2017 – Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev announces new national prize in print media, radio, digital journalism Urker.

2019 – The 2nd Belt and Road High-Level Forum for International Cooperation takes place in Beijing.

2020 – Kazakhstan launches special program for assisting Kazakhstani exporters, QAZTRADE accelerator.


History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva