April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 27.

EVENTS

1994 – The Abylai Khan Foundation is organized in Almaty. Shota Valikhanov heads the Foundation.

1996 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign in Almaty the Joint Statement on the Caspian Sea.

2000 – The presentation of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia takes place in Almaty.

2010 – The I Congress of Teachers of CIS member states takes place in Astana bringing together 500 best teachers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

2011 – Azerbaijan passes TURKPA chairmanship over to Kazakhstan at the TURKPA Session.

2015 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever celebrates the Football and Friendship International Day.

2017 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev establishes new medals Yel Korgany Defender of the Motherland) I, II degrees.

2017 – Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev announces new national prize in print media, radio, digital journalism Urker.

2019 – The 2nd Belt and Road High-Level Forum for International Cooperation takes place in Beijing.

2020 – Kazakhstan launches special program for assisting Kazakhstani exporters, QAZTRADE accelerator.