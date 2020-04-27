April 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 27.

EVENTS

1994 - Abylai Khan Foundation is established in Almaty. Shota Ualikhanov, one of the authors of the National Emblem of Kazakhstan, was elected the Chairman of the Foundation.

1996 - In Almaty, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign a Joint Statement on the Caspian Sea. As per the document, Kazakhstan reserves the right for exploration and development of oil and gas resources of the Caspian Sea, while Russia expresses readiness to cooperate in this area.

2000 - Almaty hosts a presentation of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia. Delegations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, the United Nations Economic Commission, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific participated in the event. The goal of the presentation initiated by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was to strengthen the cooperation among the Central Asian countries in order to facilitate the paces of their economic development and integration into the economy of Europe and Asia.

2010 - Astana hosts the I CIS Congress of Teachers and Education Workers which brought together up to 500 best education workers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

2011 - Azerbaijan hands over the chairmanship in the TurkPA to Kazakhstan at a meeting of the TurkPA Council.

2015 - Kazakhstan marks for the first time the International Day of Football and Friendship.

2019 - Beijing hosts the Second High-Level Forum on International Cooperation under the Belt and Road framework.



