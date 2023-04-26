April 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of April.

NAMES

Gabdulla Tukai (1886-1913) – Tatar people’s poet, publicist, translator, literary critic, and public figure,

He was born in the village of Kushlauch, Kazan Province.

Gabdulla Tukai wrote his first poems at the age of 16. Later, he began translating poems and fables into the Tatar language. After finishing the madrassa, the 19-year-old Gabdulla Tukai started working with Tatar magazines and newspapers publishing his poems and articles. His fairytale poem Shurale was translated into many languages of peoples of Russia, and foreign countries. The ballet Shurale was written by Fanis Yarullin, which was successfully staged at the musical theatres.

Sabit Mukanov (1900-1973) – writer, one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Zhambyl district, North Kazakhstan region, he completed the teachers’ courses in Omsk.

Sabit Mukanov greatly contributed to the development of novel genre in Kazakh literature.

He penned many critical articles, literary and historic and ethnographic studies.

Shota Valikhanov (1932-2021) – prominent Soviet and Kazakh sculptor, merited architect of the Kazakh SSR, State Prize winner, one of the authors of the Emblem of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Moscow Architectural and Construction Institute.

Shota Valikhanov was the author and co-author of the design of Dinamo Stadium, Universam shop, Chokan Valikhanov, Alibi Dzhangildin, Gani Muratbayev monuments, State Coat of Arms of Kazakhstan, Independent Monument.

Assylbek Kilimov (1964) – Soviet and Kazakh boxer, member of the 1984 USSR Olympic Team, USSR master of sport, USSR master of sport of international class, honored coach of the Kazakh SSR, merited master of sport of Kazakhstan.

Between 1977 and 1987, Kilimov six times became the USSR champion and twice the silver medalist in different age groups, as well as the winner of the USSR Cup. Throughout his career, he had 196 bouts, 186 of which he won. Kilimov was put first and third in the European and World rankings, respectively, in 1984 in the weight category of 75kg.





Mukhamedzhan Talassov (1967) – Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Komarovskiy Leningrad Higher Military Engineering Construction School, Kazakh State Law Academy, Central Asian University, high academic courses at the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, National Defense University of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

He took up his current post in October 2020.

Olzhas Zhumagulov (1990) – Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the American University, London School of Economics, Kings College of London.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.



