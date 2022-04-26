Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 26. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2022, 08:00
April 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of April.

NAMES

photo

Gabdulla Tukai (1886-1913) – Tatar people’s poet, publicist, translator, literary critic, and public figure,

He was born in the village of Kushlauch, Kazan Province.

Gabdulla Tukai wrote his first poems at the age of 16. Later, he began translating poems and fables into the Tatar language. After finishing the madrassa, the 19-year-old Gabdulla Tukai started working with Tatar magazines and newspapers publishing his poems and articles. His fairytale poem Shurale was translated into many languages of peoples of Russia, and foreign countries. The ballet Shurale was written by Fanis Yarullin, which was successfully staged at the musical theatres.

photo

Sabit Mukanov (1900-1973) – writer, one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Zhambyl district, North Kazakhstan region, he completed the teachers’ courses in Omsk.

Sabit Mukanov greatly contributed to the development of novel genre in Kazakh literature.

He penned many critical articles, literary and historic and ethnographic studies.

photo

Shota Valikhanov (1932-2021) – prominent Soviet and Kazakh sculptor, merited architect of the Kazakh SSR, State Prize winner, one of the authors of the Emblem of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Moscow Architectural and Construction Institute.

Shota Valikhanov was the author and co-author of the design of Dinamo Stadium, Universam shop, Chokan Valikhanov, Alibi Dzhangildin, Gani Muratbayev monuments, State Coat of Arms of Kazakhstan, Independent Monument.

photo

Mukhamedzhan Talassov (1967) – Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Komarovskiy Leningrad Higher Military Engineering Construction School, Kazakh State Law Academy, Central Asian University, high academic courses at the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, National Defense University of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

He took up his current post in October 2020.

photo

Sadyk Akizhanov (1984) – Advisor and Press Secretary of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in September 2019.

photo

Olzhas Zhumagulov (1990) – Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the American University, London School of Economics, Kings College of London.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region