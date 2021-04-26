April 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of April.

NAMES

Gabdulla Tukai (1886-1913) is the Tatar poet, translator, literary critic and public figure.

Born in Kushlauch village of Kazan province (now the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia). He composed his first poems when he was only 16. His poems were later translated into many languages. At the age of 19 he moved back to Kazan and started cooperating with local publishing houses. In 1912 his health began deteriorating and he passed away a year later. He was only 27.





Sabit Mukanov (1900-1973) is the Kazakh writer, one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature, member of the Kazakh Academy of Science of SSR.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he attended teachers' courses in Omsk. In 1918-1919 he was Magzhan Zhumabayev's secretary. He worked for many newspapers. North Kazakh regional universal scientific library, the regional Kazakh music and drama theater, oen of the streets in the regional centre are named after him.









Shota Valikhanov (1932-2021) is the well-known soviet and kazakh sculptor, merited architect of Kazakh SSR, laureate of State Prize, one of the authors of the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Moscow Architecture and Construction Institute.













Bagban Taimbetov (1963) is the prosecutor of North Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorad region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Has been working since May 2019.

















Mukhamedzhan Talassov (1967) is the Deputy Defence Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Komarovsky Leningrad Higher Military College, the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Central Asian University.

Has been serving since last October.









Erik Baizhunussov (1965) is the director general of the National Drugs Expertise Centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute, Middlesex University, the UK, Public Health Management courses.













Daulet Yergozhin (1979) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the University of Economy and Law and Suffolk University.

Has been appointed to the post in November 2016.









Sadyk Akizhanov (1984) is the Advisor - Press Secretary of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since September 2019.













Olzhas Zhumagulov (1990) is the Deputy Head of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the American University of London, London School of Economics, Imperial College London.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2021.



