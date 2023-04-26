April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 26.

EVENTS

1994 – Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and former Premier of China Li Peng sign the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the Kazakh-Chinese State border.

1995 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over Altyn alka badges to mothers with many children.

1996 – During the meeting of the Heads of the five States – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, and Tajikistan – the historic Agreement to strengthen confidence measures in the military field at State borders is signed.

2000 – The Eurasian Economic Summit under the auspices of Davos begins in Almaty city.

2002 – The Morport Aktau free economic zone is established.

2010 – The ceremony of signing the documents to open the Jordan center for trade development in Astana city takes place in Amman.

2013 – Diplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau.

2015 – The early presidential election is held in Kazakhstan with Nursultan Nazarbayev gaining a landslide victory.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Lower Saxony.

2019 – The space astrophysical observatory Spektr-RG aimed at studying our Universe in the X-ray band of the electromagnetic spectrum is transported to the Baikonur Cosmodrome from the Sheremetyevo airport.

2021 – The international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the prominent Turkologist, specialist in Turkic linguistics Edkhem Tenishev is held.

2021 – Kazakhstan rolls out the campaign to vaccinate people with its domestic vaccine QazVac.



