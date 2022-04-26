April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 26.

DATES

World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26 each year with a variety of events and activities worldwide. It aims to increase people’s awareness and understanding of intellectual property (IP). World Intellectual Property Day is sometimes referred as World IP Day.

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is a remembrance day, observed annually on April 26. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 8, 2016, in memory of Chernobyl disaster.

EVENTS

1994 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and former Premier of China Li Peng sign the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the Kazakh-Chinese State border.

1995 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over Altyn alka badges to mothers with many children.

1996 – During the meeting of the Heads of the five States – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, and Tajikistan – the historic Agreement to strengthen confidence measures in the military field at State borders is signed.

2000 – The Eurasian Economic Summit under the auspices of Davos begins in Almaty city.

2002 – The Morport Aktau free economic zone is established.

2010 – The ceremony of signing the documents to open the Jordan center for trade development in Astana city takes place in Amman.

2013 – Diplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Guinea-Bissau.

2015 – The extraordinary presidential election is held in Kazakhstan with Nursultan Nazarbayev gaining a landslide victory.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Lower Saxony.

2019 – The space astrophysical observatory Spektr-RG aimed at studying our Universe in the X-ray band of the electromagnetic spectrum is transported to the Baikonur Cosmodrome from the Sheremetyevo airport.

2021 – The international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the prominent Turkologist, specialist in Turkic linguistics Edkhem Tenishev takes place.

2021 – Kazakhstan begins the campaign to vaccinate people with its domestic vaccine QazVac.



