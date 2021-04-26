April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 26.

EVENTS

1994 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Peng sign in Almaty an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on Kazakhstan-China state border.

1995 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards mothers of many children with the first Altyn Alka (Golden pendant) badges.

1996 - The meeting of heads of five states, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan held in Shanghai signs the historical agreement on strengthening confidence-building measures near national boundaries.

2000 - The Eurasian Economic Summit under the Davos aegis opens in Almaty.

2000 - The Aktau Sea Port free economic zone is established.

2009 - A memorial granite plate honoring Kazakhstan's firefighters and liquidators of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant unveils in Almaty.

2010 - A signing ceremony on opening the Jordan Trade Development Centre in Astana takes place in Amman.

2013 - Permanent representatives of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the UN signs a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

2015 - Incumbent Head of State, Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev wins in the snap presidential elections.

2016 - The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Lower Saxony.

2017 - The Concert Hall of the Tchaikovsky Almaty music college is named after Yermek Serkebayev.

2017 - The first session of the National Commission for Modernization of Public Conscience under the Kazakh President takes place at Akorda.



