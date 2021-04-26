Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2021, 07:00
April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 26.

EVENTS

1994 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Peng sign in Almaty an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on Kazakhstan-China state border.

1995 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards mothers of many children with the first Altyn Alka (Golden pendant) badges.

1996 - The meeting of heads of five states, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan held in Shanghai signs the historical agreement on strengthening confidence-building measures near national boundaries.

2000 - The Eurasian Economic Summit under the Davos aegis opens in Almaty.

2000 - The Aktau Sea Port free economic zone is established.

2009 - A memorial granite plate honoring Kazakhstan's firefighters and liquidators of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant unveils in Almaty.

2010 - A signing ceremony on opening the Jordan Trade Development Centre in Astana takes place in Amman.

2013 - Permanent representatives of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the UN signs a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

2015 - Incumbent Head of State, Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev wins in the snap presidential elections.

2016 - The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Lower Saxony.

2017 - The Concert Hall of the Tchaikovsky Almaty music college is named after Yermek Serkebayev.

2017 - The first session of the National Commission for Modernization of Public Conscience under the Kazakh President takes place at Akorda.


History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva