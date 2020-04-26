Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 April 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 26.

    EVENTS

    1994 - In Almaty President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Peng sign an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on Kazakhstan-China state border.

    1995 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards mothers of many children with the first Altyn Alka (Golden pendant) badges.

    1996 - The meeting of heads of five states, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan held in Shanghai signed the historical agreement on strengthening confidence-building measures near national boundaries.

    2000 - The Eurasian Economic Summit under the Davos aegis takes place in Almaty.

    2002 - Aktau Sea Port free economic zone is established.

    2009 - A memorial granite plate honoring Kazakhstan's firefighters and liquidators of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is unveiled in Almaty.

    2010 - A signing ceremony on opening the Jordan Trade Development Centre in Astana takes place in Amman.

    2013 - Permanent representative of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the UN signed a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

    2016 - The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens doors in Lower Saxony.

    2019 - The space astrophysical observatory Spektr-RG is delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome from Sheremetyevo International Airport by AN-124-100 aircraft.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region