April 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
26 April 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 26.

EVENTS

1994 - In Almaty President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Peng sign an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on Kazakhstan-China state border.

1995 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards mothers of many children with the first Altyn Alka (Golden pendant) badges.

1996 - The meeting of heads of five states, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan held in Shanghai signed the historical agreement on strengthening confidence-building measures near national boundaries.

2000 - The Eurasian Economic Summit under the Davos aegis takes place in Almaty.

2002 - Aktau Sea Port free economic zone is established.

2009 - A memorial granite plate honoring Kazakhstan's firefighters and liquidators of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is unveiled in Almaty.

2010 - A signing ceremony on opening the Jordan Trade Development Centre in Astana takes place in Amman.

2013 - Permanent representative of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the UN signed a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

2016 - The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens doors in Lower Saxony.

2019 - The space astrophysical observatory Spektr-RG is delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome from Sheremetyevo International Airport by AN-124-100 aircraft.


