Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 25. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 April 2023, 08:00
April 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of April.

NAMES

photo

Kalybek Kuanyshbayev (1893-1968) – Kazakh actor, one of the founders of Kazakh professional theatrical art, people’s artist of the USSR, winner of the Stalin Prize.

He was born in Karkaralinsk uyezd, Semipalatinsk region. He began performing in the early 1920s as part of the wandering troupe at the Kuyandinsk fair near Semipalatinsk.

Kuanyshbayev began his acting career in 1937, starring as Beibol in Amangeldi film, Abai in Abai’s Songs film, Bergaliyev in the Zolotoi rog film, and Chingiz in Ego vremya pridyot film.

He wrote short plays, sketches, humorous, satirical poems for the radio and stage.

photo

Askar Tazhibayev (1962) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute.

He took up his current post in 2022.

photo


Azamat Amrin (1973) – Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute,

He was appointed to his current post in 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day