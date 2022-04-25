Go to the main site
    April 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 April 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of April.

    NAMES

    Kalybek Kuanyshbayev (1893-1968) – Kazakh actor, one of the founders of Kazakh professional theatrical art, people’s artist of the USSR, winner of the Stalin Prize.

    He was born in Karkaralinsk uyezd, Semipalatinsk region. He began performing in the early 1920s as part of the wandering troupe at the Kuyandinsk fair near Semipalatinsk.

    Kuanyshbayev began his acting career in 1937, starring as Beibol in Amangeldi film, Abai in Abai’s Songs film, Bergaliyev in the Zolotoi rog film, and Chingiz in Ego vremya pridyot film.

    He wrote short plays, sketches, humorous, satirical poems for the radio and stage.


    Askar Tazhibayev (1962) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan.

    Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute.

    He took up his current post in March 2022.


    Azamat Amrin (1973) – Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

    Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute,

    He was appointed to his current post in October 2020.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

