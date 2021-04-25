Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 25. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 April 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of April.

NAMES

photo

Kalybek Kuanyshbayev (1893-1968) is the Kazakh actor, one of the founders of Kazakh professional theatrical art, laureate of the Stalin Prize.

Born in Semipalatinsk region. in 1925 took part in building the first professional Kazakh theatre in Kzyl-Orda(today’s Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre).




photo

Tuleubek Mukashev (1950) is the member of the Senators’ Council at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute, Alma-Ata National economy Institute.

Has been acting since September 2019.



photo

Askar Tazhibayev (1962) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan.

Graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute. Prior to the appointment served as the minister-counselor at the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus.

Has been acting since March 2019.



photo

Azamat Amrin (1973) is the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.

Has been working since October 2020.


