April 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 25.

DATES

World Malaria Day takes place on April 25 each year. It is an internationally recognized day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made. Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease, which costs a child’s life every two minutes.

World Penguin Day observed on April 25 is a celebration of one of the most charming and unique animal species in the world. This day aims to teach people more about penguins, their habitats, and their importance in the ecosystem. It also raises awareness about the ways in which we can help protect penguins and their environment as, alarmingly, out of the 17 existing species of penguins, 11 have been classified as endangered.

International Delegate's Day is marked on April 25 in order to raise awareness of the role of the representatives and delegates of Member States to the United Nations. Last year marked the first observance of International Delegate's Day (following the adoption of UNGA Re.

Kazakhstan’s Football Day is observed on April 25.

EVENTS

2002 – Kazakhstan joins the Union of European Football Associations at the Congress in Stockholm.

2012 – The decision to name a street in Bucharest, Romania, Astana.

2012 – The first domestic missile and artillery Kazakhstan is launched in the Caspian Sea.

2015 - The Boxing Writers Association of America holds the awarding ceremony in New York, during which Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin wins the award for the KO-to-win percentage of 90.63% - the highest in middleweight history.

2017 – Former Abasssador of Kazkahstan to the USA Yerzhan Kazykhanov hands over the credentials to ex-President of America Donald Trump.

2018 – Leading soloist of Astana Opera Bekhtiyar Adamzhan wins the Dance Open prize in the Minister of Virtuosity in St. Petersburg, Russia.



