April 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 25.

EVENTS

1917 – The Akmola regional Kazakh congress takes place in Omsk bringing together 250 representatives from Akmola, Atbasar, Kokchetav, Omsk and Petropavlovsk. Myrzhakyp Dulatov is specially invited from Orenburg.

1921 – The Akmola governorate is established stretching over 520,000 sq km (almost the fifth part of Kazakhstan) with a population living in 1,300 rural settlements.

2002 – Kazakhstan Football Union joins UEFA at the Congress in Stockholm.

2009 – The Cherry Tree Alley officially unveils in Almaty.

2012 – In Bucharest the mayor of the largest municipality of the Romanian capital city announces the decision to name one of the city streets after Astana.

2013 – KazPost JSC puts into circulation The Lunar Calendar postage stamps featuring animals of the 12-year cycle of Kazakh chronology which reflects one of the aspects of the centuries-long history of Kazakh people.

2015 – The BWAA awarding ceremony takes place in New York. Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin is awarded for the best knockout percentage up to 90.63% in middleweight history.

2017 – Kazakh Ambassador to the United States of America Yerzhan Kazykhanov delivers credentials to President Donald Trump in Washington.

2018 – Astana Opera soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan becomes a laureate of the Dance Open International Ballet Award (Saint Petersburg) in the Mr. Virtuosity nomination.

2019 – A personal exhibition of talented Nogai graphic artist Alibek Koilakayev themed The legends of the Turkic world opens at the National Museum of Kazakhstan featuring his 80 works.