April 24. Today's Birthdays

NAMES

Khalel Dosmukhamedov (1883-1939) – public figure, ethnographer, literary figure, historian, naturalist, educator, among the first to contribute to Kazakh pedagogy and education.

He graduated from the Military and Medical Academy in Saint Petersburg.

Khalel Dosmukhamedov devoted most of his life medical and health work.













Kabdesh Zhumadilov (1936-2021) – Kazakh writer, laureate of Kazakhstan’s Union of Writers’ Prize, winner of the Abai State Prize of the Kazakh SSR, people’s writer of Kazakhstan. Born in Shusheksk district, Tarbagatay province, Xinjiang, China, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His works were translated into Russia, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Uzbek, Uighur, Kyrgyz, and other languages.









Gulnar Iksanova (1958) – political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region (now Turkestan region), he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Between 2006 and 2011, he worked as Chairman of the Board – Director-General of Khabar TV Agency. From 2012 to 2016, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of the 5th convocation, Chairman of the Committee on social and cultural development. In 2016-2019, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of the 5th convocation, Chairman of the Committee on social and cultural development.

Saken Abdullayev (1964) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Between 2013 and 2018, he served as Chairman of the Military Court of Kazakhstan. From 2018 to 2020, he was Chairman of the Aktobe regional court.

He took up his current post in December 2020.













Aidar Aimurzin (1971) – the First Deputy Director of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Dzerzhinsk Higher Boarder Command College, Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2019.













Galymzhan Pirmatov (1972) – Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent now Turkestan region, he graduated from the Novosibirsk State University, Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research, MBA program at the Atkinson Graduate School of Management, Willamette University.

He previously held the post of the Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom.




