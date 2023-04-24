Go to the main site
    April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    24 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 24.

    EVENTS

    1990 – The office of the President of the Kazakh SSR is established. At the session of the Supreme Council Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post as the President.

    1995 – Kassym Kaissenov, Alexei Kulakov, and Murdin Taipov are awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title for their heroism and courage during the WWII.

    1996 – The Alley of the Presidents opens at the Almaty Park.

    1996 – Turkye holds the Abai Day dedicated to the legacy of Abai. A new school is named after the great Kazakh poet.

    2005 – The Council of Entrepreneurs under the Kazakh President is established.

    2010 – The Victory Park in Taraz is named after Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly.

    2015 – Kazakh commandos win their first Cup at the Warrior-2015 competition in Jordan.

    2020 – The 1,300 anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tonyukuk – the great public figure in the history of the Turkic world is marked.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
