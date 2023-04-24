Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 April 2023, 07:00
April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 24.

EVENTS

1990 – The office of the President of the Kazakh SSR is established. At the session of the Supreme Council Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post as the President.

1995 – Kassym Kaissenov, Alexei Kulakov, and Murdin Taipov are awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title for their heroism and courage during the WWII.

1996 – The Alley of the Presidents opens at the Almaty Park.

1996 – Turkye holds the Abai Day dedicated to the legacy of Abai. A new school is named after the great Kazakh poet.

2005 – The Council of Entrepreneurs under the Kazakh President is established.

2010 – The Victory Park in Taraz is named after Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly.

2015 – Kazakh commandos win their first Cup at the Warrior-2015 competition in Jordan.

2020 – The 1,300 anniversary of the monument to Bilge Tonyukuk – the great public figure in the history of the Turkic world is marked.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day