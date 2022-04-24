April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 24.

EVENTS

1990 – The post of President of the Kazakh SSR is established, with Nursultan Nazarbayev being elected to the post at the session of the Supreme Council.

1995 – Kassym Kaissenov, Alexei Kulakov, and Murdin Taipov are awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title for the heroism and courage during WW2.

1996 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the official senior State official merit badges – Altyn kyran order, badge, and the Standard of the President.

1996 – Turkey holds events dedicated to the creative work of Abai as part of the Abai Day.

2005 – The Council of Entrepreneurs under the Kazakh President is established.

2015 – Kazakh commandos win their first Cup at the Warrior-2015 competition in Jordan.

2020 – The 1,300 years of the monument to Bilge Tonyukuk – the great public figure in the history of the Turkic world is marked.