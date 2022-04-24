Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2022, 07:00
April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 24.

EVENTS

1990 – The post of President of the Kazakh SSR is established, with Nursultan Nazarbayev being elected to the post at the session of the Supreme Council.

1995 – Kassym Kaissenov, Alexei Kulakov, and Murdin Taipov are awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title for the heroism and courage during WW2.

1996 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the official senior State official merit badges – Altyn kyran order, badge, and the Standard of the President.

1996 – Turkey holds events dedicated to the creative work of Abai as part of the Abai Day.

2005 – The Council of Entrepreneurs under the Kazakh President is established.

2015 – Kazakh commandos win their first Cup at the Warrior-2015 competition in Jordan.

2020 – The 1,300 years of the monument to Bilge Tonyukuk – the great public figure in the history of the Turkic world is marked.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%