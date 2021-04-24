April 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 24.

EVENTS

1990 – The office of the President of Kazakh SSR is established in the country. Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post at the session of the Supreme Council.

1995 – Kassym Kaisenov, Alexey Kulakov and Murdin Taipov are awarded Khalyk Khaharmany (Heroes of the Nation) titles in 1995 for heroism and valour in the WWII.

1996 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Altyn Kyran Order, the Badge and the President’s Standard.

1996 – The Alley of Heads of State is unveiled at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Almaty. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the first lady plant trees there.

1996 – The Days of Abai are held in Turkey. A new school is named after the great Kazakh poet. The Abai Museum is opened at the school with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

2005 – The Business Council under the Kazakh President is founded.

2010 – The Victory Park in Taraz is named after Hero of the Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

2015 – In Jordan Kazakhstani military grab their first Cup at the Warrior-2015 competitions.

2019 – Student of Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Shymkent Arailym Azimkhan receives invitations to enter 8 universities of the world, namely, The Queen Mary, Brsitol, Kingston in the UK, New York Institute of Technology and The New School in the U.S, John Cabo in Italy, Monash in Australia and American University of Paris in France.