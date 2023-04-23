Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 23. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of April.

NAMES

photo

Kassym Kaisenov (1918-2006) is a war veteran, writer, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Fadeev International Prize.

He was born in East Kazakhstan region. graduated from the Ust Kamenogorsk political and enlightenment college. Kaisenov authored many works that were translated into Russian, Ukrainian and other languages.





photo

Kazybek Isa (1962) is a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh State Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been serving since March 2023.

photo


Balaim Kesebayeva (1966) is apolitical figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkestan region, is a graduate of the Taldykorgan Law College, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, and Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.


