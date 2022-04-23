Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 23. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 April 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of April.

NAMES

photo

Kassym Kaisenov (1918-2006) – war veteran, writer, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, laureate of the A.Fadeev International Prize.

He was born in East Kazakhstan region. Kaisenov penned many works, describing the hardships of the Second World War, selfless heroism of soldiers.

His works were translated into Russian, Ukrainian, and other languages.

photo

Kazybek Isa (1962) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Art and Graphics Faculty of the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

photo

Balaim Kesebayeva (1966) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, Deputy Chairwoman of the Majilis.

Born in Chimkentsk (now Turkestan) region, she graduated from the Taldykorgan Law College, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

She was appointed to her present post in January 2021.

photo

Rinat Kertayev (1983) – Secretary of the AMANAT Party.

The Zhambyl region native graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Kunayev University.

He took up his current post in March 2022.


