April 23. Kazinform's timelines of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 April 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 23.

EVENTS

1957 – Rudny in Kostanay region officially becomes the city.

2004 – The National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Astana. Professor Roza Berdigaliyeva becomes the general director of the library.

2009 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan». From now on Nauryz holiday is celebrated from 21 till 23 March. The law cancels the celebration of the Republic Day.

2010 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives honorary doctoral degree in political science from Korea University in Seoul, South Korea.

2017 – Student of the Kazakh National University of Arts Biali Bikenov becomes a laureate of Merci, Maestro! International Competition for Young Pianists in Brussels in The Youngest Performer nomination.

2018 – Beijing hosts the inauguration ceremony of the Baldyrgan Children’s Development Center. Opened at the Tayuan Diplomatic Residence Compound, the institution is the first Kazakh-language private child development center abroad for the children of Kazakhstani diplomats and representatives of national companies accredited in Beijing.

2019 – Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Mikhail Litvin sets two Kazakhstan’s records in Men’s 500m race at the Asian Track-and-Field Championships in Doha.


