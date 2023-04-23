April 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 23.

EVENTS

2004 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is established in Astana city.

2009 – The Kazakh President signs the law on amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan «On Holidays».

2010 – The National Library of Kazakhstan one of the first libraries in Central Asia to install the mono-rail transport system Telelift.

2017 – Kazakhstan National Art University student Biali Bikenov wins the Youngest Performer award at the international contest of young pianists Merci, Maestro!

2018 – The Baldyrgan children’s development centre opens its doors in Beijing.

2021 – The World Association of Kazakhs and International Union World Congress of Tatars sign a memorandum of cooperation.